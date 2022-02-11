 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur St. Teresa tacks win on Sullivan 57-17

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 57-17 victory over Sullivan in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on January 31, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Sullivan and Decatur St Teresa took on Sullivan on January 31 at Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Friday Q&A! When will Cardinals spring training start? Best team of current Mizzou, SLU and Illinois players?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News