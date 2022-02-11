Decatur St. Teresa tacks win on Sullivan 57-17

Decatur St. Teresa dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 57-17 victory over Sullivan in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on January 31, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Sullivan and Decatur St Teresa took on Sullivan on January 31 at Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.