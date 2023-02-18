Decatur St. Teresa built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 77-35 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 22-8 margin over Farmer City Blue Ridge after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened an immense 47-20 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa breathed fire to a 60-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 17-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

