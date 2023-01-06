 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa tops Warrensburg-Latham 58-42

Decatur St. Teresa dumped Warrensburg-Latham 58-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a tight 29-23 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa roared to a 49-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a 12-9 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Warrensburg-Latham and Decatur St Teresa squared off with January 7, 2022 at Warrensburg-Latham High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on December 30, Warrensburg-Latham squared off with Peoria Quest Charter in a basketball game. For results, click here.

