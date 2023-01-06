Decatur St. Teresa tops Warrensburg-Latham 58-42

Decatur St. Teresa dumped Warrensburg-Latham 58-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a tight 29-23 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa roared to a 49-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a 12-9 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

