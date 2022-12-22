 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa wallops Champaign Judah Christian 74-36

Decatur St. Teresa's river of points eventually washed away Champaign Judah Christian in a 74-36 cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa thundered in front of Champaign Judah Christian 24-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 44-10 advantage at half over the Tribe.

Decatur St. Teresa charged to a 62-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-12 in the final quarter.

Recently on December 16, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Bloomington Central Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

