Deer Creek-Mackinaw clips Pleasant Plains in tight victory 37-31

Deer Creek-Mackinaw upended Pleasant Plains for a narrow 37-31 victory at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High on December 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Pleasant Plains showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Deer Creek-Mackinaw as the first quarter ended.

Pleasant Plains got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 17-15 margin over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at intermission.

The Chiefs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-23 lead over the Cardinals.

The Chiefs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-8 stretch over the final quarter.

