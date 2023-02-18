Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Delavan prevailed over Havana 57-39 in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 18.

The last time Havana and Delavan played in a 44-40 game on Feb. 23, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on Feb. 11, Havana squared off with Carthage Illini West in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.