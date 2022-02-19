Destination, victory: Decatur St. Teresa tops Deland-Weldon 89-32

Decatur St. Teresa scored early and often in an 89-32 win over Deland-Weldon in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 19.
Decatur St. Teresa made the first move by forging a 34-4 margin over Deland-Weldon after the first quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa's shooting stomped on to a 60-13 lead over Deland-Weldon at the half.
The Bulldogs' upper-hand showed as they carried a 76-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
