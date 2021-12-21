Destination, victory: Neoga tops Shelbyville 51-28

Neoga stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 51-28 win over Shelbyville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 7 , Shelbyville squared up on Pana in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Indians a 51-28 lead over the Rams.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.