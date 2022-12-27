Dieterich triggers avalanche over Arcola 56-35

It would have taken a herculean effort for Arcola to claim this one, and Dieterich wouldn't allow that in a 56-35 decision during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Dieterich and Arcola played in a 61-60 game on December 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 20, Arcola squared off with Tuscola in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.