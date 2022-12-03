Don't call it a comeback: New Berlin overtakes Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in showstopper 37-21

Never count out a determined team, as New Berlin showed while coming back against Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran for the 37-21 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran, as it began with a 11-9 edge over New Berlin through the end of the first quarter.

The Pretzels kept a 25-14 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

New Berlin moved to a 33-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pretzels hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 4-2 advantage in the frame.

