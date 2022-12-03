 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don't call it a comeback: New Berlin overtakes Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in showstopper 37-21

  • 0

Never count out a determined team, as New Berlin showed while coming back against Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran for the 37-21 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran, as it began with a 11-9 edge over New Berlin through the end of the first quarter.

The Pretzels kept a 25-14 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

New Berlin moved to a 33-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pretzels hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 4-2 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News