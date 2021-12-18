Down but not out; Athens beats back Edinburg 57-39

Athens donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Edinburg 57-39 on Saturday for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 18.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 13-9 edge over the Warriors through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats constructed a bold start that built a 25-15 gap on the Warriors heading into the locker room.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-29 lead over Edinburg.

