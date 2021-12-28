Dunlap collects victory over Rantoul Township 71-61

Dunlap put together a victorious gameplan to stop Rantoul Township 71-61 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Dunlap broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-40 lead over Rantoul Township.
There was no room for doubt as Dunlap added to its advantage with a 27-21 margin in the closing period.
