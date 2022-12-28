Dunlap comes to play in easy win over Taylorville 77-57

Dunlap's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Taylorville 77-57 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.
In recent action on December 16, Dunlap faced off against Canton and Taylorville took on Rochester on December 17 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.