Dunlap topples Canton 59-52

Dunlap edged Canton in a close 59-52 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Canton moved ahead of Dunlap 44-43 to start the fourth quarter.
Dunlap hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 16-8 advantage in the frame.
