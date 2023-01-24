East Alton-Wood River takes a toll on Gillespie 67-51

Riding a wave of production, East Alton-Wood River surfed over Gillespie 67-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 24.
Last season, East Alton-Wood River and Gillespie squared off with January 25, 2022 at Gillespie High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 19, Gillespie squared off with Carlinville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.