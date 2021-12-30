East Peoria designs winning blueprint on Tolono Unity 46-32

East Peoria collected a 46-32 victory over Tolono Unity on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 17, Tolono Unity faced off against Clifton Central and East Peoria took on Canton on December 20 at East Peoria High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.