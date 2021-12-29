East Peoria sews up Williamsville 51-46

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that East Peoria passed in a 51-46 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Raiders darted in front of the Bullets 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
East Peoria fought to a 31-19 halftime margin at Williamsville's expense.
The Raiders jumped in front of the Bullets 38-31 going into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Athens and East Peoria took on Canton on December 20 at East Peoria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
