East Peoria sews up Williamsville 51-46

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that East Peoria passed in a 51-46 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Raiders darted in front of the Bullets 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

East Peoria fought to a 31-19 halftime margin at Williamsville's expense.

The Raiders jumped in front of the Bullets 38-31 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.