 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East St. Louis finds its footing in victory over Champaign Central 71-46

  • 0

East St. Louis' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Champaign Central 71-46 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 19.

Recently on January 15 , Champaign Central squared up on Pekin in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

East St. Louis registered a 28-18 advantage at halftime over Champaign Central.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News