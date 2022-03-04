East St. Louis survives taut tilt with Chatham Glenwood 56-47

Early action on the scoreboard pushed East St. Louis to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Chatham Glenwood 56-47 at Chatham Glenwood High on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave East St. Louis a 15-5 lead over Chatham Glenwood.

East St. Louis kept a 23-18 half margin at Chatham Glenwood's expense.

The Flyers and the Titans were engaged in a narrow affair at 40-32 as the fourth quarter started.

