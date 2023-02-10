Edinburg topped Buffalo Tri-City 76-74 in a tough tilt at Buffalo Tri-City High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 31, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against Mt Pulaski. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.