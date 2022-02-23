Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran mauls Raymond Lincolnwood in strong showing 56-28

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Raymond Lincolnwood 56-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The first quarter gave the Knights a 15-9 lead over the Lancers.

The Knights' shooting darted to a 27-16 lead over the Lancers at the half.

The Knights' leverage showed as they carried a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

