Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran mauls Raymond Lincolnwood in strong showing 56-28

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Raymond Lincolnwood 56-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
The first quarter gave the Knights a 15-9 lead over the Lancers.
The Knights' shooting darted to a 27-16 lead over the Lancers at the half.
The Knights' leverage showed as they carried a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 15 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared up on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.