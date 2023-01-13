 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Effingham escapes close call with Taylorville 55-53

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Effingham didn't mind, dispatching Taylorville 55-53 in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.

Last season, Taylorville and Effingham squared off with January 13, 2022 at Taylorville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Effingham faced off against Mt Zion and Taylorville took on Centralia on January 7 at Centralia High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News