Effingham overcomes Champaign Central in competitive affair 48-41

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Effingham wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-41 over Champaign Central in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.
Effingham broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over Champaign Central.
Effingham got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 15-11 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on January 15, Champaign Central faced off against Pekin and Effingham took on Taylorville on January 13 at Taylorville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
