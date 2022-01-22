Effingham overcomes Champaign Central in competitive affair 48-41

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Effingham wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-41 over Champaign Central in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.

Effingham broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over Champaign Central.

Effingham got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 15-11 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.