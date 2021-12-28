Effingham St. Anthony survives taut tilt with Champaign Centennial 40-38

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Effingham St. Anthony passed in a 40-38 victory at Champaign Centennial's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Effingham St. Anthony darted in front of Champaign Centennial 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Chargers took a 20-19 lead over the Bulldogs heading to halftime locker room.
Conditioning showed as Effingham St. Anthony outscored Champaign Centennial 21-18 in the final period.
