El Paso-Gridley pulls python act on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31

El Paso-Gridley showered the scoreboard with points to drown Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Fisher and El Paso-Gridley took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Titans moved in front of the Falcons 15-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Titans fought to a 34-16 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.
El Paso-Gridley took control in the third quarter with a 54-21 advantage over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.