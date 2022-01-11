 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
El Paso-Gridley pulls python act on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31

El Paso-Gridley showered the scoreboard with points to drown Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.

In recent action on January 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Fisher and El Paso-Gridley took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Titans moved in front of the Falcons 15-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 34-16 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

El Paso-Gridley took control in the third quarter with a 54-21 advantage over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

