El Paso-Gridley rains all over St. Joseph-Ogden 60-36

Yes, El Paso-Gridley looked superb in beating St. Joseph-Ogden, but no autographs please after its 60-36 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave El Paso-Gridley a 12-5 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.
El Paso-Gridley registered a 22-14 advantage at half over St. Joseph-Ogden.
The Titans took control in the third quarter with a 61-36 advantage over the Spartans.
