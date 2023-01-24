Emergence: Maroa-Forsyth eventually eclipses Stanford Olympia 71-47

Maroa-Forsyth seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 71-47 over Stanford Olympia in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Stanford Olympia authored a promising start, taking an 18-10 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans took a 32-27 lead over the Trojans heading to the halftime locker room.

Maroa-Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-39 lead over Stanford Olympia.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Spartans 24-8 in the fourth quarter.

