Eureka edges Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in snug affair 65-59

Eureka didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
Eureka opened with a 17-13 advantage over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley through the first quarter.
Eureka's shooting jumped to a 36-28 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.
Eureka darted to a 47-39 bulge over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the fourth quarter began.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Eureka put the game on ice.
In recent action on February 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka took on Fisher on February 4 at Eureka High School. For more, click here.
