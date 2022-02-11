Eureka edges Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in snug affair 65-59

Eureka didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Eureka opened with a 17-13 advantage over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley through the first quarter.

Eureka's shooting jumped to a 36-28 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.

Eureka darted to a 47-39 bulge over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the fourth quarter began.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Eureka put the game on ice.

