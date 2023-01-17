Eureka knocks off Heyworth 47-44

Eureka weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 47-44 victory against Heyworth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Heyworth faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Eureka took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 7 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap.
