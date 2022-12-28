Evanston dismantles Champaign Central 69-42

Evanston showed no mercy to Champaign Central, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 69-42 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Evanston darted in front of Champaign Central 18-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildkits opened a colossal 39-20 gap over the Maroons at halftime.

Evanston charged to a 58-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Wildkits added to their advantage with a 11-10 margin in the closing period.

