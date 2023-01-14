 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evansville Harrison collects victory over Springfield Southeast 71-54

Evansville Harrison pushed past Springfield Southeast for a 71-54 win on January 14 in Indiana boys high school basketball.

The last time Evansville Harrison and Springfield Southeast played in a 58-53 game on January 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 3, Springfield Southeast squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. For more, click here.

