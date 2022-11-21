Everything you need to know about the Decatur Turkey Tournament as it returns for its 52nd year

DECATUR — The Decatur Turkey Tournament is celebrating its 52nd tournament this week and tournament director Mel Roustio says it will showcase new facilities at Stephen Decatur Middle School and a more stable financial outlook moving forward.

The tournament recently announced that Land of Lincoln Credit Union would become the event's presenting sponsor for the next five years, donating $10,000 per tournament.

"Team Soy Capital was our presenting sponsor for 18 years and Caterpillar stepped in for a couple years. Land of Lincoln came into the picture and they will support us for five years at a total of $50,000. That's a strong foothold to get the necessary money you need," Roustio said. "There are also so many people that have been onboard with us for so many years and we are appreciative of their commitment to the tournament."

Roustio said each tournament costs about $40,000 to run, including $2,000 to participating teams and $3,000 for Eisenhower and MacArthur. To offset increasing costs, the tournament will raise ticket prices for the first time in 20 years, rising from $5 to $7.

Play begins on Tuesday and continues Wednesday, Friday and Saturday on the newly renovated gymnasium at Stephen Decatur Middle School.

"Stephen Decatur is a great venue. I think people will be shocked to see the place. It has had a facelift you wouldn't believe," Roustio said. "There are new bleachers that seat about 2,000 people, which is an increase of about 500 people. The floor has been refinished and new lighting has been installed. People will be really surprised to see the venue."

Bracketology

The tournament gets started on Tuesday with defending champions Bolingbrook playing Eisenhower at 6 p.m. Bolingbrook advanced to the Class 4A state tournament last season, finishing in fourth place overall.

Game two is between Harvey Thornton and Peoria Manual at 7:30 p.m. Harvey Thornton advanced to the Turkey Tournament finals last season.

Wednesday's action begins with Springfield Southeast facing Peoria Central at 6 p.m.

Turkey Tournament newcomer Edwardsville, who takes the place of Champaign Central, opens with MacArthur at 7:30 p.m.

The tournament picks back up following the Thanksgiving holiday with consolation bracket games being played at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and championship bracket games tipping off at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The championship game is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Generals banged up

MacArthur enters the Turkey Tournament with a lineup that head coach Terise Bryson believes will be changing throughout the course of the season.

Transfer guards MJ Murphy, from Warrensburg-Latham, and Stevie Tatum, from Decatur LSA, have been limited in preseason practices nursing injuries. Bryson is depending on Azarion Richardson and Chase Cunningham to cover the Generals' ball handling duties until Murphy is 100%.

"We have had a couple players banged up and we have football guys coming back. We have been short a couple guys," Bryson said. "Slowly but surely we are getting back into it."

Bryson will depend on senior center Makhi Wright to carry the team in the meantime as the Generals strive to have another strong season after advancing to the Class 3A sectional finals with a 23-8 record last season.

"Our big guy has gotten pretty good. Our size with Makhi (at 6-7) and our quickness will be a strength," Bryson said. "The Turkey Tournament will be a real challenge. We are going to come out and play hard. That is one thing I can say, when the game is over, the other team is going to know they were in a dog fight. We have a lot of seniors that were in the fire last year. We have good leadership on this team."

Panthers preview

Eisenhower head coach Rodney Walker has experience and height on his roster this season as the Panthers are looking to improve from a 10-19, 4-13 CS8 campaign last season.

"I've got a good group of seniors and they have been in the program for a while," Walker said. "We have been taking our licks the last couple of years and I'm hoping we can go out there and make a little noise this year."

Senior starters Sincer Jackson, Shikel Green and Aaron Dabner return with senior Aryion Stanley, who was the Panthers starting quarterback, and junior Jarvis Smith adding height — each are 6-5.

"Sincer is a tough guard and Shikel was great on the football team. I think Shikel will be out until right after the tournament, which is a tough blow for us because he is a handful," Walker said. "We are in a different position this year because we have a little more size. I won't have to put the guards down there to rebound."

Walker is also excited about incoming freshman Tishawn Clemmons, who Walker said could make a big impact in his first varsity experience.

"I haven't seen a freshman come down the line like this in a long time. He is tough and he can just get a bucket any time he wants to. He can play both ends," Walker said. "He has had a good summer for us. I'm excited to see what he does when the big lights come one."