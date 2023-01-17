Fairbury Prairie Central outlasts St. Joseph-Ogden in topsy-turvy battle 57-44

Fairbury Prairie Central trucked St. Joseph-Ogden on the road to a 57-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Fairbury Prairie Central moved in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans rallied in the second quarter by making it 30-21.

Fairbury Prairie Central roared to a 45-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-12 in the fourth quarter.

