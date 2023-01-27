 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central survives taut tilt with Tolono Unity 45-36

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Fairbury Prairie Central wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-36 over Tolono Unity in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.

The last time Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central played in a 65-49 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity took on Mt Zion on January 21 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.

