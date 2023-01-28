Farmer City Blue Ridge survives close clash with Broadlands Heritage 51-50

Farmer City Blue Ridge eventually plied victory away from Broadlands Heritage 51-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Farmer City Blue Ridge and Broadlands Heritage faced off on January 14, 2022 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Argenta-Oreana on January 17 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.
