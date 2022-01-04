Fithian Oakwood cancels check from Hoopeston Area 57-45

Playing with a winning hand, Fithian Oakwood trumped Hoopeston Area 57-45 in Illinois boys basketball on January 4.
In recent action on December 28, Hoopeston Area faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Fithian Oakwood took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 29 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
