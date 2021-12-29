Fithian Oakwood collects victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-44

Saddled up and ready to go, Fithian Oakwood spurred past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-44 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Comets moved in front of the Falcons 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

Fithian Oakwood kept a 32-22 halftime margin at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense.

Fithian Oakwood and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley were engaged in a small affair at 37-34 as the fourth quarter started.

The Comets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 17-10 points differential.

