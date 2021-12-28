Fithian Oakwood denies Colfax Ridgeview's challenge 59-48

Saddled up and ready to go, Fithian Oakwood spurred past Colfax Ridgeview 59-48 at Fithian Oakwood High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Fithian Oakwood opened with a 13-10 advantage over Colfax Ridgeview through the first quarter.

The Comets' shooting jumped to a 32-23 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Fithian Oakwood's domination showed as it carried a 51-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

