Fithian Oakwood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Watseka 69-45 Friday on Feb. 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Catlin Salt Fork. Watseka took on Catlin Salt Fork on Feb. 3 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.

