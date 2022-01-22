Fithian Oakwood paints near-perfect picture in win over Hoopeston Area 59-29

Fithian Oakwood painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Hoopeston Area's defense for a 59-29 win on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 11, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Milford and Hoopeston Area took on Catlin Salt Fork on January 18 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.
Fithian Oakwood made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over Hoopeston Area after the first quarter.
Fithian Oakwood's shooting breathed fire to a 32-12 lead over Hoopeston Area at the intermission.
Fithian Oakwood's dominance showed as it carried a 43-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
