Fithian Oakwood slides past Hoopeston in fretful clash 48-42

Fithian Oakwood poked just enough holes in Hoopeston's defense to garner a taut, 48-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston faced off on January 22, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Hoopeston faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Fithian Oakwood took on Chrisman on January 6 at Chrisman High School. For more, click here.
