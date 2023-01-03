 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fithian Oakwood sprints past Hoopeston 77-58

Fithian Oakwood collected a solid win over Hoopeston in a 77-58 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston faced off on January 22, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 28, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Hoopeston took on Fisher on December 29 at Hoopeston Area High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

