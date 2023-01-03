Fithian Oakwood sprints past Hoopeston 77-58

Fithian Oakwood collected a solid win over Hoopeston in a 77-58 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston faced off on January 22, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 28, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Hoopeston took on Fisher on December 29 at Hoopeston Area High School. For a full recap, click here.
