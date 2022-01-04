Flanagan-Cornell turns out the lights on Heyworth 69-45

Heyworth had no answers as Flanagan-Cornell roared to a 69-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 4.

The Falcons jumped in front of the Hornets 17-11 to begin the second quarter.

Flanagan-Cornell's offense moved to a 30-29 lead over Heyworth at the intermission.

Flanagan-Cornell pulled ahead over Heyworth 69-45 heading to the fourth quarter.

