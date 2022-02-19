Flexing muscle: Champaign St. Thomas More rolls over Danville Schlarman 70-37

Champaign St. Thomas More showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Danville Schlarman 70-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 19.
In recent action on February 8, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Danville Schlarman took on Broadlands Heritage on February 14 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For more, click here.
