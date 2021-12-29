Flexing muscle: Decatur Lutheran rolls over Hartsburg-Emden 86-48

Decatur Lutheran handled Hartsburg-Emden 86-48 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 22, Hartsburg-Emden faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Decatur Lutheran took on Riverton on December 22 at Riverton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.