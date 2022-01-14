Flexing muscle: Fairbury Prairie Central rolls over Rantoul Township 72-44

Impressive was a ready adjective for Fairbury Prairie Central's 72-44 throttling of Rantoul Township on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
