Glasford Illini Bluffs' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Athens 60-34 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Glasford Illini Bluffs jumped in front of Athens 22-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 37-16 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Glasford Illini Bluffs struck to a 48-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-8 final quarter, too.

