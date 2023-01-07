Flexing muscle: Glasford Illini Bluffs tightens grip on Athens 60-34

Glasford Illini Bluffs' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Athens 60-34 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Glasford Illini Bluffs jumped in front of Athens 22-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers fought to a 37-16 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Glasford Illini Bluffs struck to a 48-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-8 final quarter, too.
