Hoopeston unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Georgetown-Ridge Farm 75-48 Friday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

The last time Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Hoopeston played in a 66-50 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Hoopeston faced off against Armstrong . For more, click here. Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Chrisman on January 27 at Chrisman High School. Click here for a recap.

