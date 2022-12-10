 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Lincoln tightens grip on Jacksonville 61-23

Lincoln stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 61-23 win over Jacksonville in Illinois boys basketball action on December 10.

Last season, Lincoln and Jacksonville faced off on December 20, 2021 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Lincoln took on Mattoon on December 3 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.

