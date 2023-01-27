Flexing muscle: Macomb tightens grip on Havana 59-24

Macomb unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Havana 59-24 Friday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Macomb and Havana played in a 44-36 game on January 31, 2022. For results, click here.
